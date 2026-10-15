Alfred Smith Dinner brings together N.Y. leaders, NYC officials

New York's political, business and civic leaders gathered at the Waldorf Astoria on Thursday night for the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, a fundraiser benefiting Catholic Charities.

Among those in attendance were Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Archbishop of New York Ronald Hicks, who was attending the event for the first time in his new role.

"Sometimes to project confidence we say, 'This is not my first rodeo.' Ah, but friends, this is my first rodeo," Hicks joked during his remarks.

The event, known for its blend of philanthropy, politics and humor, also featured comedian Jim Gaffigan, who poked fun at the influential crowd gathered in the ballroom.

"We have a diverse dais. We have the 1% of the 1%, the 1%, and sadly Mayor Bloomberg couldn't make it," Gaffigan said.

One of the night's honorees was NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

As she spoke to the crowd, the commissioner made a reference related to demands from some members of the Democratic Socialists of America, part of Mamdani's political base, who have called for her resignation over the NYPD's handling of protests and the presence of ICE in New York City.

"Things got a little hot for this week. Anyone hiring?" Tisch joked.

Tisch also joked about her relationship with the mayor.

"There are Mayor Mamdani's friends who say I can't get along with him, but I get along with his best friend, Donald Trump," she said.

Noticeably absent from the dinner was Nassau County Executive and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman.

In a statement, Blakeman said, "I would have loved to attend the Al Smith Dinner, but I wasn't invited and I look forward to attending next year as governor."

The Archdiocese of New York said invitations are typically extended to presidential candidates and certain elected officeholders, explaining Blakeman's absence from the guest list.

The Al Smith Dinner is one of New York's highest-profile charitable events and serves as a major fundraiser for Catholic Charities while bringing together political leaders from across the ideological spectrum.