Travelers spend night at Newark Airport while delays, cancelations stretch into another day

NEWARK, N.J. -- Major disruptions continue at airport across the Tri-State Area.

CBS2's John Dias spoke with travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport, where crowds and long lines were already growing early Tuesday morning. At Newark, 272 flights have been canceled for the day and 31 flights were delayed.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Monday's weather compounded Sunday's delays, creating a domino effect for flyers. Officials warn this could only be the beginning, as they predict more will come in the next few days.

While long lines have been forming all over, some people were forced to sleep on cots in Newark Airport. One man told CBS2 he's been trapped at Newark for more than 24 hours.

"I feel gross, I feel like I want to cry, but I have nothing left," said Egan Budd, of Seattle. "I called all the hotels within three miles of the airport, and they were all like, 'No we're full, no we're full.'"

Another woman said her flight was canceled after waiting for hours on the tarmac. Now, she and her family can't fly out until Friday, but can't check into their hotel until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"I am really annoyed, pissed, I'm hungry, I'm tired. I never in a million years thought -- I have traveled all over the world for the last 40 years, I never have slept on an airport floor. But today may be the day," another traveler said.

"Tired. What can I do? At least I got booked again for another flight," said another.

The Port Authority advises all travelers to plan ahead and check the status of their flight with their air carrier before heading to the airport. Early Tuesday morning, LaGuardia reported more than 100 cancelations and JFK had more than 60.

