Air quality remains poor as New York area braces for stormy weather this weekend

While the air quality is improving, haze still lingers as New Yorkers brace for upcoming stormy weather.

An air quality alert is still in effect for New Jersey and parts of Connecticut Friday.

Friday and Saturday will both be First Alert Weather Days. Poor air quality and lingering haze are the concern Friday, while more stormy weather is expected to return to the Tri-State Area on Saturday.

CBS News New York

What is the air quality today?

On Friday morning, the AQI reached 151-200 in New York City, according to emergency officials.

The Tri-State Area has been engulfed in thick smoke and haze since Wednesday from wildfires burning in the Canadian Province of Ontario.

The result has been very poor air quality, low visibility and the scent of campfire. While this event is not expected to be as intense as the one in June 2023 when the Air Quality Index in NYC reached a record high of 484, the AQI did rise to a peak of 278 on Thursday night.

CBS News New York

Rain and some strong storms Saturday

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly Saturday afternoon and evening. There is a chance of damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding.

CBS News New York

The AQI also should improve throughout the weekend.