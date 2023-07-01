Poor air quality has some in Tri-State Area reconsidering their Fourth of July weekend plans

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. -- The smoky skies led to more outdoor activity cancelations Friday and are causing some locals to question their Fourth of July plans.

As we head into the holiday weekend with questions about the air quality, some people have decided to change their plans and others are still deciding.

Even after sunset, one could see the haze blanketing the New York City skyline. For the second day in a row, smoke from the Canadian wildfires lingered in the Tri-State Area.

"I really don't come outside, especially recently because it's been too much," Jersey City resident Lexxi B. said.

The unhealthy air quality didn't deter people who were out and about -- jet skiing, boating, biking and barbecuing.

"We're trying to just enjoy our time," Jersey City resident Annie S. said.

"We've limited our outdoor time. Just about an hour we've been outside," said Aaron Storck, visiting from Kansas.

Kate Sabadash flew in from Canada to see Shakespeare in the Park, but "Hamlet" at the Delacorte was canceled for the second night in a row.

"It's OK. We'll try on Sunday, maybe?" she said.

What to know about Canadian wildfire smoke & air quality

As we all wait to find out what Fourth of July celebrations will remain on schedule, some have already decided they're heading out of town.

"Either way, we'll be inside Tropicana. We're safe," Jersey City resident Shirley Robinson said.

"I don't think I'm going to be here," Far Rockaway resident Niyat Issak said.

Jersey City resident Davonn Lewis says his family celebrates Independence Day at Liberty State Park every year without fail.

"That's like a very big tradition to all of us, but at the same token, gotta go with the times ... keep yourself healthy," he said.

There's question as to whether the Macy's fireworks show will kick off on Tuesday. It takes a year to plan, and this year, an American trailblazer will be honored.

"We've got a mile long of beautiful golden-hued fireworks that are going to celebrate and honor the late great Tina Turner," said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks.

"Normally, there's a 24-hour window where we can sort of predict what is taking place. It's challenging because we're dealing with smoke and wind and the weather and how it moves," Mayor Eric Adams said.

While some people are planning ahead, a rep from the Macy's fireworks show says it's too early to comment on any contingency plans.