When is NYC air quality going to improve? Your weekend timeline

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Air Quality Alerts in effect for Tri-State Area
First Alert Weather: Air Quality Alerts in effect for Tri-State Area 02:46

Today: The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach or exceed 100

That said, there is an Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight for much of the area. 

Those who are most at risk include the very young and people with respiratory issues.

Tomorrow: It looks like the AQI takes a slight dip, which would place us back in the "moderate" category (sub-alert levels). However, if the levels are at least marginally "unhealthy", the Air Quality Alert may be reissued.  

Saturday & Sunday: Conditions will likely improve with AQIs expected to be in the "moderate" category.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 9:36 AM

