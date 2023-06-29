Air Quality Alerts back in effect across New York: Check your zip code

New Yorkers waking up to another round of Air Quality Alerts

New Yorkers waking up to another round of Air Quality Alerts

New Yorkers waking up to another round of Air Quality Alerts

NEW YORK -- Air Quality Health Alerts will be in effect today across New York.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to blanket our area. While officials say the air will be poor, they do not believe it will be as bad as earlier in the month.

CBS New York's John Dias has been reporting from Long Island City, Queens with the latest on how to prepare for the day ahead.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says we likely won't see the orange haze again, but still issued a statewide advisory.

State officials say the highest smoke concentrations will be in upstate and western New York, but New York City and its surrounding areas should brace for air quality that unhealthy for sensitive groups.

So New Yorkers with cardiovascular or lung diseases, as well as children under 18, adults over 65 and pregnant people should avoid the outdoors and watch for symptoms.

What to know

Officials predict the area will likely see impacts of smoke through Friday, and they say to still be careful this weekend before the 4th of July.

"The smoke is out there. If you're watching any of the forecasting nationally, the smoke has been sitting in place and dissipating quite slowly. And we expect that plume to move into the state a bit more quickly than it moves out of it," New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said Wednesday

The DEC commissioner also warned there will likely be unhealthy spikes in the air quality Thursday, but they will be short lived.

Emergency cellphone alerts will be used to warn New Yorker if the Air Quality Index exceeds the 200 threshold for "very unhealthy" and is sustained for longer than an hour.

Meanwhile, the governor sent a third crew of forest rangers to Canada to help fight the fires. The state will also be providing hundreds of thousands of face masks at major transit hubs.