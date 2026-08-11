AI-powered glasses help blind people run races, navigate cities and gain independence

For years, Thomas Panek loved running, but he couldn't do it alone and relied on a human guide because of his blindness.

That all changed when Panek became the first blind runner to complete the New York City Half Marathon. The president and CEO of Lighthouse Guild was guided primarily by AI-powered glasses with a safety runner nearby.

To make it happen, he worked with Meta to customize the glasses for the race. The glasses see what Panek can't and describe it for him.

They dictate the course, water stops, turns and landmarks.

"I always want to do it on my own," Panek said. "I've been able to achieve that dream."

He said the most emotional moment during the race was when the glasses were describing the people watching and what shirts they were wearing.

Now, Panek is helping co-develop the next generation of AI accessibility tools with Meta. He also launched a new program providing free AI glasses and training to blind veterans.

He said it's important to make sure the devices are being "developed by people who are blind, for people who are blind."

"That's the first time that kind of approach has been taking place," he said.

For Michael Cush, who was born legally blind, AI has become another tool for navigating the city's busy streets.

Cush, chief program officer at Visions, uses apps such as Be My Eyes and Seeing AI alongside smart glasses to find destinations, building numbers and read signs.

"In New York City, there's a lot of sidewalk clutter," he said.

During a demonstration, the AI glasses quickly identified a CBS News New York photographer and his camera after being asked, "Hey Meta, what's in front of me?"

At Visions, Cush trains people who are blind or have low vision to use accessibility tools such as electronic Braille, screen readers and AI-powered apps.

While many of these tools have been around for years, generative AI is making them more powerful. Technology is moving beyond reading text to describing entire scenes, answering questions and helping find objects.

For example, a user can ask AI to read a piece of mail or identify obstacles ahead while walking.

Cush emphasizes AI is designed to complement, not replace, traditional mobility tools.

He said a cane or guide dog cannot be replaced, but AI provides additional information that can increase confidence and independence.

"The goal is more choices, more independence," he said.

Both Lighthouse Guild and Visions offer year-round services, including technology training for people who are blind or have low vision.