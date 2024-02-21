Rep. Frank Pallone: Congress should continue to provide internet discount to 23 million families

RED BANK, N.J. - A New Jersey lawmaker is calling on Congress to continue to providing discounted internet for 23 million families nationwide.

Rep. Frank Pallone said he supports a bill that would fund the Affordable Connectivity Program past April, when money is expected to run out.

"If you don't have internet service today, then what does that mean? It's harder to get a job. It's harder to get an education. It's harder to do everything, even shop. I mean, everything is so dependent on the internet,"

The program gives families that qualify a $30 discount on their internet bills, and $100 toward buying a computer or tablet.

About one in ten New Jersey families use the program.