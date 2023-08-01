Watch CBS News
Local News

Big Apple Connect brings free broadband, basic cable TV to 150,000 NYCHA households

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Free internet coming to hundreds of thousands of NYCHA residents
Free internet coming to hundreds of thousands of NYCHA residents 02:02

NEW YORK - More families in New York will have access to the internet. 

Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday an expansion to the Big Apple Connect program, which is helping to bridge the digital divide. 

There are now 17 new sites that are providing free broadband and basic cable TV to 150,000 NYCHA households. 

For a full list of those sites, CLICK HERE

First published on August 1, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.