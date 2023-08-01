Big Apple Connect brings free broadband, basic cable TV to 150,000 NYCHA households
NEW YORK - More families in New York will have access to the internet.
Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday an expansion to the Big Apple Connect program, which is helping to bridge the digital divide.
There are now 17 new sites that are providing free broadband and basic cable TV to 150,000 NYCHA households.
