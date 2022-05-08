Abortion rights protests held across the country on Mother's Day

NEW YORK -- There were widespread demonstrations over the weekend over the future of abortion in this country.

As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Sunday, they were held as Republicans offered their support to the draft opinion out of the Supreme Court that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Throughout New York, there were rallies in support of abortion rights.

"I'm concerned about young women that don't even know yet what could happen when they're in a very difficult situation," one person said.

"I remember the bad old days when women had to face the prospect of having an illegal and very dangerous abortion," another said.

READ MORE: Rallies held across Tri-State Area in response to Roe v. Wade draft opinion

At St. Patrick's Cathedral, the fear of demonstrations there led to a heighted police presence throughout the day.

Over the weekend, protesters made their way to the homes of at least two Supreme Court justices.

Hundreds marched through suburban Washington D.C., through the streets of Chevy Chase, Maryland frustrated. They went to the homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts.

"It is such a high-stake situation that if it is a little noisy in the neighborhood, in comparison to what women in this country are facing, it's not a big deal," said Emily Ewers, a Chevy Chase resident.

On the Sunday talk shows, Republicans offered their support for the potential end of Roe v. Wade, adding the issue should be decided by states.

"The abortion debate will not go away in the country. It will be decided by the people, not a handful of judges," South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham said.

"I would ... would only support legislation in South Carolina that had exceptions for rape and incest and life of the mother," added Rep. Nancy Mace.

Meanwhile, in Brooklyn about a hundred people showed up earlier for a demonstration in support of abortion rights. They said the fear isn't so much what would happen in the city, but what could happen in other parts of the country.