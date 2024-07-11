NYC doorman helps rescue abandoned newborn baby in Chelsea

NEW YORK -- A New York City doorman helped rescue an abandoned newborn baby he found on the street early Thursday morning.

It happened at 3:16 a.m. at a building on West 23rd Street near 10th Avenue, under the High Line in Chelsea.

The doorman of a high-end apartment building heard cries coming from outside. He went to check it out, and discovered the child on the street. The baby still had his umbilical cord attached when he was found, naked and alone, wrapped in a blanket on the sidewalk. Police say the child was conscious and alert.

The doorman then rushed to an EMT station across the street for help. They assisted right away, rushing the baby to Bellevue Hospital. He is in stable condition.

A man who works in the area said he spoke with the doorman shortly after it all happened.

"He told me, when he came out, he saw a clump of something on the floor, and heard the baby crying," Cedric Fraser said. "Young kid. He said, 'Oh my God, I never seen something like this before.'"

It's still unclear where the mother went, or when she actually gave birth to the child.

Police are canvassing the area for surveillance video.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.