Climate science fair showcasing real solutions for sustainable future on NYC High Line

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- As world leaders gather Wednesday for the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit, entrepreneurs and activists will present new ideas for a sustainable future on the High Line. 

The climate science fair will showcase real solutions and technologies that are ready now to improve communities. 

We spoke with Dawn Lippert, CEO of Environmental Excelerator and senior climate advisor for the Emerson Collective, to learn more about what to expect from the first year of the fair. 

She described one presenter creating sustainable water supplies and another recycling precious metals. 

We also asked about concrete steps people can take right now to make a difference. 

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information. 

