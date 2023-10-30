Long Island officials urge parents to check kids' Halloween candy for edible cannabis

FAMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Nassau Police had a treat for school children on Monday. They visited dressed as superheroes, but they also delivered a serious message to parents about potential dangers of Halloween.

Officials are concerned about legal cannabis products ending up in candy bags.

A spooky fog couldn't hide the smiles at the Woodward Parkway School, where real-life superheroes, Nassau County police officers, treated elementary kids to a Halloween preview of their dreams.

School officials said they were grateful police brought the annual event to the Farmingdale community, which is still healing from the fatal bus crash in September.

"The first responders are part of what we teach our students. So I'm not surprised at all that they saw them as the heroes that they are," said Superintendent Paul Defendini.

But this year, Nassau officials are sharing a real-life fright with parents. With THC products legal to buy in New York, there's concern they'll end up in trick-or-treat bags.

"There are some people out there that are real idiots and they think it's funny to give somebody a cannabis edible without telling them, and it's not funny. Those people can end up in the emergency room and it can be very dangerous," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

There's been a spike in accidental cannabis ingesting in the form of gummies, including more than 800 hundred hospital visits in Nassau, up 20-fold from five years ago.

"We are talking about children that have been in a comatose state when they present. So we're actually talking about grave consequences, not just vomiting," said Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Irena Gelman.

Police advise parents to accompany children and only trick-or-treat to neighbors they know. All candy should be inspected by an adult before being eaten.

"We would rather have you have a party at your home where kids come in and it's a safer environment. But if they are going out trick-or-treating, stranger danger, stay with a pair," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

And there were the annual reminders for anyone going door-to-door to wear reflective clothing and for drivers to slow down.