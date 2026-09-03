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NYC leaders to announce investment in 9/11 educational programming for students

By
Christina Fan
Christina Fan
Christina Fan
Christina Fan joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.
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Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

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New York City Council members are gathering at Ground Zero Thursday morning to announce an investment in how future generations learn about the 9/11 attacks.

Leaders will be outside the Oculus to detail what they describe as a significant investment in 9/11 educational programming for students.

That new funding is being rolled out in partnership with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

Following the event, Council Speaker Julie Menin will mark 25 years since the attack with a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed.

This comes as remembrance events are already underway across the city.

On Wednesday, 36 new names of those who died from 9/11-related illnesses were added to the FDNY's World Trade Center Memorial Wall in Brooklyn.

And at Ladder 6 in Chinatown, firefighters reunited with the family of Josephine Harris, the survivor they carried down Stairwell B of the North Tower.

More events are planned for the coming days, including an art installation at St. Paul's Chapel, which survived unscathed from the attack. There, 2,977 hand-folded paper cranes will be on display, representing every person killed on Sept. 11. 

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