Video shows violent assault of 90-year-old woman in Brooklyn

The NYPD is searching for a suspect following the caught-on-camera assault of a 90-year-old woman in Brooklyn earlier this week.

The attack in Brighton Beach on Monday morning was unprovoked, police said.

The victim was walking along Brighton Beach Avenue when a man rushed up to her, grabbed a discarded crib or carriage filled with various items, and hurled it at her, injuring her.

The suspect, who was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers, then fled the scene, police said.

The victim, who lives nearby, was quickly attended to by neighbors, who were left stunned by the video footage.

"It's terrible. It's not safe to just walk around," Nadi Smatova said.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn, where she was diagnosed with a fractured hip.

With many elderly residents in that section of Brooklyn, some reacted to the crime, feeling potentially targeted and vulnerable.

"It is terrible. It is, definitely. It's all crazy. We have to do something for this. It's unbelievable," Brighton Beach resident Yosef Vito said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.