7 adult-use recreational cannabis dispensaries open Tuesday across Connecticut

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Cannabis sales begin Tuesday for adults 21 and older in Connecticut.

Seven dispensaries have been authorized to sell marijuana, including a location in Stamford. 

Supporters hope the sales will boost tax revenue by $26 million. 

A new state law will also erase the possession convictions of nearly 44,000 low-level marijuana offenders. 

New York launched its first dispensary last month, and New Jersey led the region last April.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 7:55 AM

