7 adult-use recreational cannabis dispensaries open Tuesday across Connecticut
NEW YORK -- Cannabis sales begin Tuesday for adults 21 and older in Connecticut.
Seven dispensaries have been authorized to sell marijuana, including a location in Stamford.
Supporters hope the sales will boost tax revenue by $26 million.
A new state law will also erase the possession convictions of nearly 44,000 low-level marijuana offenders.
New York launched its first dispensary last month, and New Jersey led the region last April.
