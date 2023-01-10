7 adult-use recreational cannabis dispensaries open Tuesday across Connecticut

NEW YORK -- Cannabis sales begin Tuesday for adults 21 and older in Connecticut.

Seven dispensaries have been authorized to sell marijuana, including a location in Stamford.

Supporters hope the sales will boost tax revenue by $26 million.

A new state law will also erase the possession convictions of nearly 44,000 low-level marijuana offenders.

New York launched its first dispensary last month, and New Jersey led the region last April.