New Jersey recreational marijuana dispensaries open their doors for the first time
BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- Recreational marijuana is now legally sold in New Jersey for the first time.
Many in the Garden State have been waiting a long time to legally buy weed, and anticipation has been growing sky high for this day.
Starting Thursday, adults over the age of 21 can legally buy cannabis products without a medical card.
The state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission has issued licenses to 13 retail dispensaries and seven alternative treatment centers to begin adult-use operations.
Gov. Phil Murphy has called it a "historic step" to create a new cannabis industry. On Wednesday, he tweeted in part it will be "an engine of economic growth for our state, and play a critical role in our efforts to ensure economic and social equity."
See live updates below for the latest.
NJCTA celebrates "a long time coming"
The New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association shared the following statement with CBS2:
"This historic day was a long time coming. Decriminalizing and legalizing cannabis, while also working to establish the foundation of an adult-use recreational market, is a very complex process, and the NJCTA applauds those who were instrumental in ultimately making today happen.
New Jersey voters, who overwhelmingly expressed their support to purchase legal cannabis in the state, now have the ability to purchase safe and regulated adult-use cannabis in a secure and reliable forum. Furthermore, communities who were adversely affected by the War on Drugs will finally realize the monetary benefits the adult-use market will generate, as taxes from legal cannabis sales will be devoted to supporting social equity goals throughout the state.
In due time, all New Jerseyans will realize the tax benefits of this budding industry. Predicted to become one of the East Coast's largest cash crops, the adult-use market will boost our economy with sales slated to surpass $2 billion in just a few years.
The NJCTA plans to continue working with Governor Murphy and the CRC to ensure New Jersey's adult-use market reaches its full potential, and stays true to its original mission of continuing to serve the medicinal marijuana-program patients of New Jersey."
Gov. Murphy: "A historic moment"
"Today, recreational adult-use cannabis sales begin in New Jersey," the governor tweeted. "Today is the start of an entirely new industry for our state, and a historic moment in our work to advance social and economic justice."
Early morning lines
CBS2's John Dias is reporting in Bloomfield, where people started lining up early for the 6 a.m. opening.
Anticipation sky high
From residents...
"My mom is not going to like this message, but yeah, I'm a stoner," Bloomfield resident Jomey Irizaroy told CBS2.
To businesses...
"There have been people for decades literately consuming this product because they know it's been good for them. We believe cannabis is about well being," said Ben Kovler, of Green Thumb Industries.
And advocates...
"What we're talking about is a step towards repairing the harms of the warn on drugs," ACLU New Jersey Executive Director Amol Sinha added.
The Garden State is gearing up for the changes.
Sinha told CBS2 the state needs to make sure the cannabis industry is diverse and puts tax revenue toward community reinvestment.
"So that the communities that have been hardest hit by the war on drugs are able to benefit from legalization," he said.
While many see this as a positive step, others can't help but worry about the negative side effects, including the possible coming wave of new marijuana users: Young kids.
"So our one concern, and we're imploring everyone, is to make sure you keep it away from your children," said Sayreville Police Chief John Zebrowski.
The potential for higher rates of impaired driving is also an issue being talked about. AAA has partnered with Students Against Destructive Driving to educate young people on some of the potential risks.
"There's no difference between the under the influence of marijuana driving and under the influence of drunk driving. We need to understand that both are just as dangerous, regardless of how we may feel about it," Lauren Zimmerman Meade, of SADD, said.
According to New Jersey's attorney general, off-duty police officers are allowed to consume cannabis. But the mayors of Jersey City and Bayonne said Wednesday that officers are banned from doing so.
Poll: 66% of Americans on board with legal pot
CBS2's Dave Carlin has a look at where marijuana laws stand in our area:
Garden State gearing up
CBS News New York hears from Curaleaf CEO Joe Bayern ahead of Thursday's opening: