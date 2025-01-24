Deadly FALN bombing of NYC's iconic Fraunces Tavern happened 50 years ago Friday

NEW YORK - It has been 50 years since the deadly FALN terrorist bombing at the historic Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.

It happened on Jan. 24, 1975 at Fraunces Tavern, located at 54 Pearl Street, during the busy lunch hour. Four people were killed and more than 50 were injured in the blast. The building was severely damaged.

No one was ever charged.

Families of the victims and NYPD officers who responded to the blast gathered there Friday to remember the occasion, and call for justice.

Scars left behind by the bombing can still be seen on the exterior of the building. A plaque now honors the victims.

Exterior of Fraunces Tavern in New York City where a bomb exploded, Friday, Jan. 24, 1975 killing four people and injuring 40 others. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm) AP Photo/Ron Frehm

The FALN, a terrorist group seeking Puerto Rican independence, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Suspected bombmaker William Morales escaped custody at Bellevue Hospital. He fled to Cuba.

"My father's horrific death has haunted our family"

It was Joseph Connor's 9th birthday when his father Frank was killed in the blast. He has continued his decades-long quest for justice. He wants stronger sanctions on Cuba, and those responsible for the bombing brought to justice in the U.S.

"My father's horrific death has haunted our family for generations. I promised my mom that we would get Morales back during her lifetime. She'll be 87 soon," Connor wrote in a post online. "We are in an ongoing war against terrorists. Let's win that war."

In 2017, President Barack Obama granted clemency to Oscar Lopez Rivera, one of FALN's leaders, after he served 36 years in prison for sedition, armed robbery and conspiracy to transport explosives. Later that year, Lopez-Rivera marched in New York City's annual Puerto Rican Day Parade.