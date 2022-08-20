Final days of 48th annual Harlem Week call for end to gun violence, pay tribute to lives lost

NEW YORK -- The 48th annual Harlem Week is coming to a close.

As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, people from near and far came Saturday to embrace the experience, and there's still a lot to see as the 10-day festival winds down.

With performances underway Saturday afternoon, people packed 135th Street off St. Nicholas.

All the fun was part of the city's call to action to end gun violence in the community, paying tribute to Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, two Harlem detectives who lost their lives in the line of duty in January, as well as Darius Lee, a Harlem college basketball player who was killed over Father's Day weekend.

Attendees say they not only support the cause, they appreciate the opportunity to be outdoors with fellow neighbors.

"I haven't been out for two years. It's beautiful. Everybody coming together," Harlem resident Shirley Knight said.

"It's very important to acknowledge, like, some of our young that was doing well and they had a bright future in front of them, and to be out here to acknowledge them and memorialize some of the youth and some of the young people we lost. It's important for the families and important for the young kids that's coming up," said Jeffrey Heart, of Spanish Harlem.

More artists are set to perform Saturday evening, including Donell Jones and Wyclef Jean.

The festivities wrap up Sunday. For more details and a schedule of events, visit harlemweek.com.