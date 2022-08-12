Harlem Week teaches older New Yorkers something new

NEW YORK - Hundreds of older New Yorkers joined the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce for Senior Citizens Day Friday. The 48th Harlem Week focuses on thriving in a post-pandemic world.

Harlem's Adam Clayton Powell Jr. state office building packed the house with older minds looking to learn something new.

"Now there are opportunities that many companies have where you don't have to be 17, you can be 77 and have a job in cybersecurity, for instance," said Winston Majette, the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director.

Outside, health providers connected with the community to offer care.

"If we know that one of us is hurting, then we're all hurting, and VNS Health is definitely trying to bridge the gap between the resources we have and those who are in need," said Select Health's community outreach specialist Isaac Lama.

"I really appreciate that, though," said Sabrina, who visited the sidewalk tents, "because a lot of things I didn't know, so I learned a lot today."

This year, the Chamber honors resilience with this year's Harlem Week theme: inspiration, impact and legacy.

"The opportunity came about where there were companies that were losing money and they were under hardship, and they had to figure out other ways to do things," Majette said.

READ MORE: Harlem Week kicks off with one-year anniversary of Uptown Night Market

Seventy-five small business owners met new neighbors at the start of Harlem Week, the Uptown Night Market. Thursday marked a year of offering the monthly opportunity, with the most vendors to date.

"We need to be outside. We need to support each other," said Uptown Night Market co-founder Marco Shalma. "We've seen that almost 30 percent of the small businesses collapsed over that period. And then we were just a small part in helping the city come to life again."

Saturday, Harlem Week continues with an anti-gun violence Health Walk and Rally. Sunday, enjoy "A Great Day In Harlem" with a concert honoring Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On?" album. For a full roster of events, click here.

