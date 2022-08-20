Watch CBS News
Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at Bronx event

NEW YORK -- Some New York City kids are ready to head back to school thanks to a giveaway in the Bronx.

The 41st Precinct Community Council handed out backpacks all day Saturday outside the Police Athletic League in the Woodstock section.

Kids also got to grab all kinds of supplies to get them ready for the first day of school, including pencils, glue sticks and folders.

"This community was really affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's really nice to finally be able to get out and just see everyone happy, see these kids happy, getting them ready for school," said V. Taveras, with Bronx Community Board 2.

"Every year, it gets a little bit bigger. Now, we closed down the street. We have performers and so forth. It's a lot of fun," said Eileen Manitsas, CFO of Baldor Specialty Foods.

Organizers say residents started lining up as early as 6 a.m.

