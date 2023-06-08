3 suspects arrested in deadly stray bullet shooting of Reda Girgis outside his son's deli in Washington Heights

NEW YORK - Police arrested three suspects in the deadly shooting of Reda Girgis, an innocent bystander last month outside a bodega in Washington Heights.

Three young men -- two from Manhattan and one from Yonkers -- have been charged with murder.

The victim, 66-year-old Reda Girgis, was visiting from Egypt to celebrate the birth of a grandchild. He was looking for his son, who owns deli, when he was shot in the head by a stray bullet.

Surveillance video captured Girgis walking out of the bodega to the corner of Broadway and West 162nd to call his son when shots rang out and people started to run.

According to witnesses, there was a large group of teenagers hanging out by the deli at the time of the shooting. They believed one of the kids was the intended target.