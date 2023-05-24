Police: Innocent bystander shot dead outside Washington Heights deli

NEW YORK - A shooting outside a deli in Washington Heights left one man dead, and now police are searching for the gunman.

Police said it happened Tuesday night on West 162nd Street and Broadway. They say the victim was an innocent bystander.

The victim was standing outside the Chop Cheese Deli 2. Police said he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Somebody's going to get caught," one person said.

The 66-year-old man was shot outside the deli and was not the gunman's intended target, according to the police.

"It's sad. I mean, I'm out here right now getting breakfast. It could be any of us," Cesar Nau said.

The NYPD said officer responded just after 7 p.m. Tuesday to a call of a person shot at 162nd Street and Broadway. When they arrived, they found the victim Reda Girgis with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Metropolitan Hospital in East Harlem where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives remained on scene Wednesday morning.

Residents said the victim, who lived just steps away, was the father of the deli owner.

"He just came out here to smoke a cigarette," one person said.

There's no description of the suspect, but police say the shots were fired out of a grey Audi toward the deli.

Officers put up posters on the street, asking area people to send tips.

"I've been here for over 35 years and it's just getting worse and worse," Nau said.

"This store is in a dangerous spot. Not the first time, it's a couple of times already something has happened with guns," Washington Heights resident Jose Rodriguez said.

The 24-hour deli was closed overnight, but has since reopened.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.