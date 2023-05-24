NYPD: Innocent bystander fatally shot outside Washington Heights bodega

NEW YORK -- Police say an innocent bystander was fatally shot in the head Tuesday outside a bodega in Washington Heights.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to shots fired at West 162nd Street and Broadway.

Watch Lisa Rozner's report

When they arrived, they found 66-year-old Reda Girgis with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Metropolitan Hospital in East Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, but say the shots were fired from a grey Audi toward the deli.

The deli is usually open 24/7 but was closed Wednesday morning, with an NYPD vehicle parked out front.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.