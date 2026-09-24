Join us Oct. 25 for the AFSP Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Suicide prevention is something we can all be part of.

Join CBS News New York's Cindy Hsu at the AFSP Out of the Darkness Community Walk. It takes place at 10 a.m. Sunday, October 25 at Piers 16 and 17 at the South Street Seaport.

Let's walk together.

To join Cindy's team, click here, and you can click here for more information about the walk.

Together we can break the stigma. Together we can stop suicide.

RESOURCES AND ASSISTANCE

• 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or call 1-800-273-TALK

• Text TALK to 741-741 to text with a trained crisis counselor for free

• Suicide Prevention Hotline: (877) 727-4747

• Suicide Prevention Live Chat

• American Foundation For Suicide Prevention

• Mental Health Conversation Guides

• NAMI (National Alliance on Mental illness) Helpline: (800) 950-6264

• American Psychological Association (APA): (800) 374-2721

• NYC Well: Text, Talk And Chat

• Board of Behavioral Sciences