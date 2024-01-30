From a total eclipse to a long-awaited NASA launch, astronomical experts share what to look forward to in 2024

Astronomical experts share what events to look forward to in 2024

NEW YORK -- Out-of-this-world events will dazzle earthlings in 2024.

There's so much out there, and this year will bring more understanding and a lot of spectacle.

"There's one event everybody in the United States should be excited for," said Jackie Faherty, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History.

She's referring to the total solar eclipse happening on April 8, when the moon will pass between the Earth and the sun.

"It looks like the Death Star from 'Star Wars' is crossing in front of the sun," Faherty said.

The path of totality travels from Texas through parts of New York state, including Buffalo, Rochester and Lake Placid.

New York City will witness a partial eclipse of about 90%.

"If you have relatives somewhere in the path of totality, call them now," said Mike Shanahan, planetarium director at Liberty Science Center.

At totality, daytime turns to dawn in an instant, says Faherty.

"Animals react, man. They're just like, what's going on?" she said.

Queens resident Eliza Petty experienced the total eclipse in 2017 in Wyoming.

"Coyotes started howling," she said.

She's already making plans to drive north in April.

"I kind of like the magic of it," she said.

Astronomers are closely watching something else, too -- unpredictable comet 12P/Pons-Brooks.

"There's a possibility that it could become a naked eye comet," Faherty said.

Faherty calls it unusual occurrence.

"It's an important year for ... the Europa Clipper mission," Shanahan said.

NASA's launch, slated for October, will send Clipper to explore Europa, one of Jupiter's moons.

"We discovered in '90s that there is a giant ocean below the crust. Now, for a long time, the question has haunted us, could there be life in the solar system beyond Earth?" Shanahan said.

This mission could offer answers, but we'll have to wait. The clipper does not arrive at Europa until 2030.

Both the American Museum of Natural History and Liberty Science Center have big plans for the public on April 8. If you're planning to view the eclipse, get your glasses now because they may sell out.

Faherty says she does not expect a great year for viewing meteor showers, especially the Perseids and Geminids, because light from the moon will wash them out.