2024 Tony Awards nominations announced to honor the best of Broadway. See the list of nominees here.

Major Tony Award nominations announced Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Renée Elise Goldsberry announce key Tony Award nominations 09:50

The nominees for the 2024 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning to celebrate the best shows and biggest talents on Broadway. Tony-winning performers Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry hosted the nominations, with six of the categories unveiled first on "CBS Mornings."

The 77th annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 16, with Ariana DeBose returning to host for the third time.

Here are the nominations:

Best Play

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

"Mary Jane"

"Mother Play"

"Prayer for the French Republic"



"Stereophonic"

Best Musical

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Illinoise"

"The Outsiders"

"Suffs"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Revival of a Play

"Appropriate"

"An Enemy of the People"

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Best Revival of a Musical

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Gutenberg! The Musical!"

"Merrily We Roll Along"

"The Who's Tommy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, "Prayer for the French Republic"

Jessica Lange, "Mother Play"

Rachel McAdams, "Mary Jane"

Sarah Paulson, "Appropriate"

Amy Ryan, "Doubt: A Parable"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

William Jackson Harper, "Uncle Vanya"

Leslie Odom Jr., "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Liev Schreiber, "Doubt: A Parable"

Jeremy Strong, "An Enemy of the People"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Patriots"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, "Lempicka"

Maleah Joi Moon, "Hell's Kitchen"

Kelli O'Hara, "Days of Wine and Roses"

Maryann Plunkett, "The Notebook"

Gayle Rankin, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brody Grant, "The Outsiders"

Jonathan Groff, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Dorian Harewood, "The Notebook"

Brian d'Arcy James, "Days of Wine and Roses"

Eddie Redmayne, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, "Doubt: A Parable"

Juliana Canfield, "Stereophonic"

Celia Keenan-Bolger, "Mother Play"

Sarah Pidgeon, "Stereophonic"

Kara Young, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, "Stereophonic"

Eli Gelb, "Stereophonic"

Jim Parsons, "Mother Play"

Tom Pecinka, "Stereophonic"

Corey Stoll, "Appropriate"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, "Hell's Kitchen"

Amber Iman, "Lempicka"

Nikki M. James, "Suffs"

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, "Monty Python's Spamalot"

Kecia Lewis, "Hell's Kitchen"

Lindsay Mendez, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Bebe Neuwirth, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Roger Bart, "Back to the Future: The Musical"

Joshua Boone, "The Outsiders"

Brandon Victor Dixon, "Hell's Kitchen"

Sky Lakota-Lynch, "The Outsiders"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Steven Skybell, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, "Stereophonic"

Anne Kauffman, "Mary Jane"

Kenny Leon, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Lila Neugebauer, "Appropriate"

Whitney White, "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Michael Greif, "Hell's Kitchen"

Leigh Silverman, "Suffs"

Jessica Stone, "Water for Elephants"

Danya Taymor, "The Outsiders"

Best Choreography

Hell's Kitchen

Here Lies Love

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

Best Orchestrations

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

Merrily We Roll Along

The Outsiders

Stereophonic

Best Book of a Musical

"Hell's Kitchen"

"The Notebook"

"The Outsiders"

"Suffs"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

"Days of Wine and Roses"

"Here Lies Love"

"Stereophonic"

"Suffs"

"The Outsiders"

Best Costume Design of a Play

"Appropriate"

"An Enemy of the People"

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

"Stereophonic"

Best Costume Design of a Musical

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"The Great Gatsby"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Suffs"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Scenic Design of a Play

"Appropriate"

"An Enemy of the People"

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

"Stereophonic"

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

"Back to the Future: The Musical"

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Here Lies Love"

"Lempicka"

"The Outsiders"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Grey House

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

Best Sound Design of a Play

Appropriate

Grey House

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Hell's Kitchen

Here Lies Love

Merrily We Roll Along

The Outsiders