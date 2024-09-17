Data shows NYC's 911 response time is increasing, as are traffic fatalities

Mayor Adams says his administration did the right thing in probe into 2 FDNY chiefs

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams released his annual Mayor's Management Report Monday, updating the city on citywide services and trendlines in areas including the city's economy, public safety, housing and more.

The statistics include a look back at numbers over the past five years. Some of the statistics in the 2024 report may raise eyebrows.

Crime & 911 response time



Overall, major felony crime decreased from 2023 to 2024, from 126,929 to 125,728. However, 2024's number of major felony crimes is still dramatically higher than 2020's, when it was 94,790. Murders and manslaughter were 352 in 2020, and 359 in 2024, but 2024's number is significantly lower than 2023's 424.

Major crimes in the transit system were down year over year from 2,2322, to 2,259.

Gang-related gun arrests were dramatically up from 4,608 in in 2020 to 6,129 in 2024.

The number of shooting incidents was below 2020's level, at 932 in 2024, compared to 943 in 2020 and 1,140 in 2023.

A concerning factor is a significant increase in the end-to-end average response time to crime-in-progress 911 calls. In 2020, the average response time was 10 minutes, 56 seconds. In 2024, it was 15:23.

Traffic fatalities are climbing

There were 208 total traffic fatalities in Fiscal Year 2020. In 2024, they were 275. There were 105 pedestrian fatalities in 2020. In 2024, there were 118, although that was down from 121 the previous year. There was a bright spot, however: bicyclist fatalities had reduced from 30 to 23 from 2023 to 2024.

The city further breaks down the stats to include electric bicycle, stand-up scooters, mopeds, motorcycles, off-road vehicles, and more. Fatalities in all of those categories -- with the exception of motorcycle and "other" -- have increased from 2020 to 2024. The city says that reflects the increasing popularity of micromobility vehicles.

The stats also show that the total number of Vision Zero-related moving summonses issues has dropped from 2020's total of 1,103,290 issued by the DOT, NYPD and TLC to 767,940 in 2024.

Housing

The number of total affordable housing starts -- new units that began construction -- has dropped over five years, according to the report. In 2020, there were 30,311. In 2024, the number was 25,266, up from 2023's 24,273.

The number of affordable housing units created and preserved has also dropped from 34,251 in 2020 to 28,994 in 2024.

A bright spot is the number of units started for homeless individuals and families, which is up from 1,417 in 202 to 4,085 in 2024. The number of homeless persons moved into affordable units also climbed, from 750 in 2020 to 4,013 in 2024.

The number of unique housing maintenance problems requiring HPD response grew from 418,785 to 702,132 in 2024.

Click here to see the complete 2024 Mayor's Management Report, with many more facts and figures.