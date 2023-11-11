2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City
NEW YORK -- The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in New York City early Saturday morning, a sign that the holiday season is officially underway.
The 12-ton tree was driven down from Vestal, New York.
Once it was off the truck, crews didn't waste any time getting the 80-foot tall tree in place.
Scaffolding will surround the tree so it can be decked out in some 50,000 multi-colored lights.
The tree lighting ceremony will take place Wednesday, Nov. 29.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.