Watch CBS News
Local News

2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree heads to Manhattan
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree heads to Manhattan 00:25

NEW YORK -- The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in New York City early Saturday morning, a sign that the holiday season is officially underway.

The 12-ton tree was driven down from Vestal, New York.

Once it was off the truck, crews didn't waste any time getting the 80-foot tall tree in place.

Scaffolding will surround the tree so it can be decked out in some 50,000 multi-colored lights.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place Wednesday, Nov. 29.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 6:00 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.