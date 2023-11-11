2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City

NEW YORK -- The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in New York City early Saturday morning, a sign that the holiday season is officially underway.

The 12-ton tree was driven down from Vestal, New York.

Once it was off the truck, crews didn't waste any time getting the 80-foot tall tree in place.

Scaffolding will surround the tree so it can be decked out in some 50,000 multi-colored lights.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place Wednesday, Nov. 29.