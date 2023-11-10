Rockefeller Center Christmas tree heads towards New York City

NEW YORK - It's getting closer.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is making its way to Midtown Manhattan.

The 80-foot tall, 12-ton Norway spruce took a travel break along the New York Thruway in Rockland County.

🎄A THRUWAY HOLIDAY TRADITION: We were once again honored to (briefly) host the @rockcenternyc Christmas tree at our tandem lot in Rockland County. The tree is making its way from Vestal to Manhattan and weighs about 12 tons and is 80 feet tall. We can't wait to see it lit up!🎄 pic.twitter.com/6Ut2kf0HO7 — New York State Thruway Authority (@NYSThruway) November 10, 2023

The majestic evergreen is coming from the upstate community of Vestal. It arrives at Rockefeller Center Saturday morning.

The big lighting ceremony is Wednesday, Nov. 29.