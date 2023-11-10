Watch CBS News
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree heads towards New York City

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - It's getting closer. 

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is making its way to Midtown Manhattan. 

The 80-foot tall, 12-ton Norway spruce took a travel break along the New York Thruway in Rockland County. 

The majestic evergreen is coming from the upstate community of Vestal. It arrives at Rockefeller Center Saturday morning. 

The big lighting ceremony is Wednesday, Nov. 29. 

