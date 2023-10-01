Hundreds compete in 2023 New York City Triathlon, race adjusted due to Hudson River water quality concerns

Nearly 2,000 competing in 2023 New York City Triathlon

NEW YORK -- Nearly 2,000 people are competing Sunday in the New York City Triathlon, which is officially a duathlon because organizers canceled the swimming portion due to water quality concerns.

Instead of jumping into the Hudson River to swim 1 mile, athletes started with a run at West 81st Street by the river. The rest of the event remained the same: a 25-mile bike ride followed by a 6.2 mile run ending in Central Park.

The 2023 race also marked the first time the race was held in September. After 21 years of being in the summer, organizers said they wanted to avoid the July heat this year.

But the weather still managed to get in the way.

Friday's extreme deluge raised concerns about the water quality in the Hudson River. So organizers canceled that portion for the safety of the 1,800 athletes from 43 states and 19 countries.

"I'm excited. I was definitely hoping to do the swim part. But excited to do the full length," one athlete said.

"Last year was shortened so I was hoping for this year, but no luck," said another.

The triathlon hasn't been held at full strength since 2018 because of COVID and excessive heat in the past few years.

But participants said that's the nature of endurance sports - there's always something unexpected.

During the race, there are closures on the West Side Highway from 56th Street to the Bronx.