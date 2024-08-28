New video shows suspects in unsolved Bronx murder, police say. Victim's loved ones still holding onto hope

NEW YORK — Newly released video shows people wanted in connection to an unsolved murder in the Bronx, police said.

Maria Rosado, a mother of three, was shot and killed while sitting in the driver's seat of her car at the corner of East 170th Street and College Avenue on Aug. 27, 2022. Her boyfriend, who was in the passenger's seat, was also shot but survived.

"She was just helping out her boyfriend, and she was just driving him around," said the victim's sister, Arlene Rosado.

Tuesday, exactly two years after Rosado's murder, the New York City Police Department released video of suspects they say they'd like to question in connection to the investigation.

Newly released video shows people wanted in connection to an unsolved murder in the Bronx, police said. NYPD Crime Stoppers

"I was devastated that these people are still loose out there. But I was really happy that NYPD didn't give up," said Rodney Byke, a childhood friend of Rosado's.

"I'm just happy that it's still out there, that it's still getting recognition," Arlene Rosado said.

Victim's sister believes boyfriend was intended target in deadly 2022 shooting

Arlene said her family has not spoken to the boyfriend that Maria was with at the time, who she calls Jose. She said he's now in prison for violating his parole. Arlene said Jose had been shot at prior to the 2022 shooting that injured him and killed Maria. Arlene believes Jose was the intended target.

"I would like to talk to him to see if he could tell me anything ... It's not easy. I miss her ... She was at the wrong place at the wrong time. She didn't deserve to go the way she did," Arlene Rosado said.

Maria Rosado left behind three children, primarily cared for now by Maria's ex-husband. Arlene said the kids are doing well with their dad, but still feel the pain from the loss of their mom every day.

Maria's sister is still feeling the pain, too.

"It's been two years. It's like... I miss her. I miss hearing her voice. I miss hanging out with her," Arlene Rosado said.