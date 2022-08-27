Watch CBS News
NYPD: Woman in parked car shot in head in Mott Haven

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Saturday in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx

According to police, an unidentified man walked up to a parked car on Morris Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. and started shooting. 

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. A 43-year-old man was shot in the leg and listed in stable condition. 

One of the victims tried to drive away, but crashed. 

Police said they are searching for a man who was wearing a white T-shirt. He is believed to be in his late 30s. 

First published on August 27, 2022 / 9:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

