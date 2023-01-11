20 homes evacuated after gas main ruptured in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Things are getting back to normal following a frightening gas main rupture.
Video from Chopper 2 shows the scene late Wednesday morning at Central and Beacon Avenues in Jersey City.
We're told a contractor installing sewer lines damaged the gas main.
Twenty homes had to be evacuated.
The gas line has since been shut off, and those evacuated have been allowed back into their homes.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.