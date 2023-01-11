Watch CBS News
20 homes evacuated after gas main ruptured in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Things are getting back to normal following a frightening gas main rupture. 

Video from Chopper 2 shows the scene late Wednesday morning at Central and Beacon Avenues in Jersey City. 

We're told a contractor installing sewer lines damaged the gas main. 

Twenty homes had to be evacuated. 

The gas line has since been shut off, and those evacuated have been allowed back into their homes. 

