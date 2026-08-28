2 stabbed in Bayside, Queens, during moped robbery attempt, police say

Two men were stabbed in Bayside, Queens, just after midnight Friday morning.

It happened on 201st Street not far from the Long Island Rail Road tracks.

A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the back, shoulder and head, while a 52-year-old was stabbed and slashed, police said. The victims, who are related, were rushed to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

Two suspects took off on a moped. Police believe the incident was an attempted moped robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.