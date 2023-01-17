Police: Hit-and-run driver leaves 18-year-old cyclist seriously hurt in Selden, New York

Search for driver in Selden hit-and-run

SELDEN, N.Y. -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a cyclist earlier this month on Long Island.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 4 along Dare Road near 13th Street in Selden.

Police said 18-year-old Isaac Ramirez was riding an electric bike when he was struck by a car that drove off.

Ramirez is still in the hospital.

Police said the suspect was driving a silver or gray Toyota Camry model year 2021 or newer.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.