Police: Hit-and-run driver leaves 18-year-old cyclist seriously hurt in Selden, New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

SELDEN, N.Y. -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a cyclist earlier this month on Long Island. 

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 4 along Dare Road near 13th Street in Selden. 

Police said 18-year-old Isaac Ramirez was riding an electric bike when he was struck by a car that drove off.

Ramirez is still in the hospital. 

Police said the suspect was driving a silver or gray Toyota Camry model year 2021 or newer.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 11:45 AM

