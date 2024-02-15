16-year-old being questioned in Bronx subway shooting
NEW YORK -- Police have a 16-year-old in custody in Monday's deadly shooting on a Bronx subway platform.
The 16-year-old is being questioned as a possible gunman.
A 14-year-old who was shot in the incident has also been questioned as a possible shooter.
So far, neither have been charged, and police say they're looking for additional suspects.
Police said they believe the shooting was gang-related, and the victims were mostly innocent bystanders.
Six people were hit when shots rang out at around 4:30 p.m. Monday as the northbound 4 train pulled into the Mount Eden station. Obed Beltran-Sanchez, 35, was killed.
