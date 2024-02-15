16-year-old being questioned in Bronx subway shooting

NEW YORK -- Police have a 16-year-old in custody in Monday's deadly shooting on a Bronx subway platform.

The 16-year-old is being questioned as a possible gunman.

A 14-year-old who was shot in the incident has also been questioned as a possible shooter.

So far, neither have been charged, and police say they're looking for additional suspects.

Police said they believe the shooting was gang-related, and the victims were mostly innocent bystanders.

On Feb 12 at 4:35pm, the 2 males below were on the northbound #4 Train platform at the Mt. Eden Station where 6 people were shot—with 1 killed. @NYPDDetectives are seeking to identify these 2 individuals pictured. DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential. pic.twitter.com/i3YAJBLZd0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 13, 2024

Six people were hit when shots rang out at around 4:30 p.m. Monday as the northbound 4 train pulled into the Mount Eden station. Obed Beltran-Sanchez, 35, was killed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.