16-year-old being questioned in Bronx subway shooting

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police have a 16-year-old in custody in Monday's deadly shooting on a Bronx subway platform

The 16-year-old is being questioned as a possible gunman. 

A 14-year-old who was shot in the incident has also been questioned as a possible shooter. 

So far, neither have been charged, and police say they're looking for additional suspects

Police said they believe the shooting was gang-related, and the victims were mostly innocent bystanders. 

Six people were hit when shots rang out at around 4:30 p.m. Monday as the northbound 4 train pulled into the Mount Eden station. Obed Beltran-Sanchez, 35, was killed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

