1-year-old boy killed in overnight house fire in Jamaica, Queens

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A baby boy was killed when a three-alarm fire broke out late Sunday night in Queens. 

Firefighters responded shortly before 11 p.m. to at home on 106 Avenue between Pinegrove and Inwood streets in Jamaica.

Flames could be seen shooting from the top floor windows.

At one point, the family that lives there was trapped inside, but they managed to escape.

Among them, a 1-and-a half-year-old boy was rushed to Long Island Jewish Cohens Children's Medical Center with smoke inhalation, but he did not make it.

Police identified him as Jason Eli.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

First published on May 15, 2023 / 5:42 AM

