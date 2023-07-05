1 person killed, 7 others injured after overnight shootings in the Bronx

NEW YORK - One person is dead and seven others are injured after multiple shootings in the Bronx following the Fourth of July holiday.

Police say an 18-year-old was shot in the leg around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old was also struck in the hip but is expected to be OK.

CBS New York obtained surveillance video that shows a group of teens walking along Morris Ave. when a white car pulls up, the door opens and someone shoots. One of the teens is seen falling onto the sidewalk.

Police took two people into custody after a crash at the corner of East 170th Street and Grand Concourse, involving what appears to be the same white car. Police said the suspects ran a red light, hit a median and flipped.

Investigators then recovered a gun and connected it to the shooting.

Residents woke up to caution tape blocking off their street and shell casings on the ground.

"I have children that are almost teenagers, so yeah, really scary," Paola Castillo said.

"In the night time, I stay in my house. The only time I come out, in the morning, afternoon to take them to school," another person said.

One man said his black Toyota Camry was left with three bullet holes.

"It's a crime scene, so I cannot go check my car," said Lenny Difo. "That's why I usually don't go out, I go to work and come home."

Two other people were shot around 1 a.m. along Schley Avenue and then 8:30 a.m. on Harding Park. Police said three people also brought themselves to local hospitals with gunshot wounds overnight.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.