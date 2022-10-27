1 man killed, another wounded in shooting at Brooklyn restaurant

NEW YORK - Two men were shot Thursday morning inside a restaurant in Brooklyn, and one did not survive.

Now, police are searching for the gunmen responsible.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside Miguel's West Indian Restaurant on Strauss Street in Brownsville.

Police said a 46-year-old man was killed, and a 45-year-old man was wounded. The second victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital and is expected to survive.

It's unclear if the victims were customers or employees, and there's no word on a possible motive.

Police said two suspects wearing all black took off in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.