1 man killed, 3 wounded in shooting outside Bronx restaurant

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A 34-year-old man was killed and three others wounded after an argument turned violent outside a restaurant in the Bronx. 

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on East Burnside Avenue in Fordham Heights

Police said they found a gun at the scene. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
First published on July 24, 2023 / 7:53 AM

First published on July 24, 2023 / 7:53 AM

