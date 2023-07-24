1 man killed, 3 wounded in shooting outside Bronx restaurant

NEW YORK - A 34-year-old man was killed and three others wounded after an argument turned violent outside a restaurant in the Bronx.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on East Burnside Avenue in Fordham Heights.

Police said they found a gun at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.