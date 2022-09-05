Watch CBS News
1 man dead, 2 others wounded in Sheepshead Bay shooting

NEW YORK -- One man is dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting overnight in Brooklyn. 

It happened just after midnight at the Nostrand Houses in Sheepshead Bay

Police said two men were shot in the chest. A 28-year-old died, and a 30-year-old remains in critical condition. 

Another 30-year-old man is being treated for a leg wound.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting, and so far no arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 10:49 AM

