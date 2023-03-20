Watch CBS News
Crime

1 man dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting inside Bronx deli

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Deadly shooting at Bronx deli
Deadly shooting at Bronx deli 00:26

NEW YORK - One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Bronx deli.

It happened just before midnight on White Plains Road near East 241st Street in Wakefield. 

Police said a 24-year-old man was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 42-year-old man is recovering at Montefiore Medical Center. 

Police are looking for two suspects in the case, who may have gotten away on a moped. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 7:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.