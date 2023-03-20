1 man dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting inside Bronx deli

NEW YORK - One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Bronx deli.

It happened just before midnight on White Plains Road near East 241st Street in Wakefield.

Police said a 24-year-old man was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 42-year-old man is recovering at Montefiore Medical Center.

Police are looking for two suspects in the case, who may have gotten away on a moped.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.