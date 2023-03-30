Sports 2023 Yankees Opening Day





/ Getty Images Gerrit Cole #45 reacts with DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees after making an out at first during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023.

2023 Yankees Opening Day / Getty Images Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera walks to the mound to throw a ceremonial first pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023.

2023 Yankees Opening Day Sarah Stier / Getty Images Fans walk around the stadium prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023.

2023 Yankees Opening Day / Getty Images Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees is walked to first in his first at-bat during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023. This is Volpe's MLB debut.

2023 Yankees Opening Day / Getty Images Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023.

2023 Yankees Opening Day / Getty Images Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx.

2023 Yankees Opening Day New York Yankees / Getty Images Gleyber Torres #25 and celebrates with Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees after hitting a home run during a game against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023

2023 Yankees Opening Day / Getty Images Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx.

2023 Yankees Opening Day Sarah Stier / Getty Images A fan wears a homemade Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees jersey prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx. Volpe is making his MLB debut.

2023 Yankees Opening Day Sarah Stier / Getty Images Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs to the dugout before the first inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx. This is Volpe's MLB debut.

2023 Yankees Opening Day Sarah Stier / Getty Images Fans take a photo outside the stadium prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx.

2023 Yankees Opening Day / Getty Images Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx.

2023 Yankees Opening Day Sarah Stier / Getty Images The New York Yankees line up for the national anthem before the first inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx.

2023 Yankees Opening Day / Getty Images Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees salutes the "Bleacher Creatures" in his MLB debut during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx.

2023 Yankees Opening Day / Getty Images A fan holds a sign reading "Volpening Day" to celebrate Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in his MLB debut during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx.

2023 Yankees Opening Day / Getty Images Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees high-fives teammates as he takes the field for his MLB debut during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx.

2023 Yankees Opening Day Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images Yankees legend and Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

2023 Yankees Opening Day Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees greets teammates during player introductions before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

2023 Yankees Opening Day Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees bats in the third inning to make his MLB debut during the game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

2023 Yankees Opening Day Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees reacts in the sixth inning during the game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, March 30, 2023.