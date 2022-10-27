Tree of Life: Commemorating the 11 lives lost 4 years ago in 2018 synagogue shooting

Tree of Life: Commemorating the 11 lives lost 4 years ago in 2018 synagogue shootingget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is a day Pittsburgh will never forget, marking four years since 11 lives were lost in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in United States history.
On Oct. 27, 2018, a normal Saturday in Squirrel Hill became an unimaginable nightmare when a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11 people and injuring several others.
Now, four years later, we pause to remember and reflect in spirit and in action.
Stay with KDKA for special coverage in our newscasts as we pause to remember and reflect in spirit and in action.
'We as Pittsburghers are welcoming, loving, and accepting' Mayor Gainey urges Pittsburgh to come together
As Pittsburgh looks back on a day the city will never forget, Mayor Ed Gainey reiterated the belief that Pittsburgh is stronger than hate.
"Four years ago our Jewish Community and city were attacked," Mayor Gainey said in a statement. "Today we commemorate the 11 lives taken from us at the attack at the Tree of Live synagogue and recommit ourselves to the hard work of ending violence, discrimination, and antisemitism every single day.
"As a city, we come together in times of hardship because Pittsburgh is stronger than hate. We as Pittsburghers are welcoming, loving, and accepting of all people – that will never change.
"I hope everyone in Pittsburgh will join us in reflection and remembrance of the 11 lives taken from us and join me in speaking out against the vile hate and antisemitism that continues to this day. May their lives be a blessing for all of us, now and forever."
Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers send unified message of remembrance
In a sign of solidarity, the Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers stood together on social media, sending a unified message that Pittsburgh must be #StrongerThanHate.
President Joe Biden issues statement marking four years since Tree of Life attack
Today marks four years to the day since a gunman walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue and killed 11 people on a Saturday morning.
President Joe Biden released a statement, which you can read in full below.
On October 27, 2018, a quiet Shabbat morning was shattered by gunfire and hate, and a place of sanctuary became a place of carnage. Twenty-two people were worshipping at the Tree of Life Congregation that day; eleven of them would never return home to their families. Six more were wounded, including four police officers who responded to the scene, in addition to countless others forever scarred by this heinous assault.
In the four years since that terrible day, the people of Pittsburgh have shown us what it means to be stronger than hate. Welcoming the community to Torah study sessions. Showing their support for refugees and immigrants. Reimagining the Tree of Life synagogue as both sanctuary and memorial. The courage and character of the Pittsburgh community remains an inspiration to us all.
As we grieve this deadliest act of antisemitism in American history, we stand with the community of Squirrel Hill—and Jewish communities across America and around the world—in resolving to combat antisemitism and hate in all of its forms. This is especially true as we witness an ugly increase in antisemitism in America. That's why I established the first Ambassador-level Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism and appointed the renowned Holocaust expert Deborah Lipstadt to the role. My Administration worked with Congress to secure the largest-ever increase in funding for the security of synagogues and other religious institutions. And, at last month's United We Stand Summit, my Administration announced a series of actions and commitments to take on hate-fueled violence.
We are also determined to tackle the scourge of gun violence that has stolen lives from Pittsburgh to Poway, from Newtown to Charleston, from Buffalo to Uvalde, and from countless other communities in between. I've taken historic executive action to reduce gun violence, including by reining in the proliferation of ghost guns. This summer, the Senate confirmed the first permanent head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in more than seven years, and my Administration brought together Republicans and Democrats to pass the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years. I am committed to building on that progress by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines—we've done it before, and we can do it again.
The Rabbis teach that "what comes from the heart, enters the heart." On this difficult day, our hearts are with the families of the victims, the survivors, and all those impacted by the Tree of Life shooting. May their memories be a blessing, and may we continue to bridge the gap between the world we see and the future we seek.
10.27 Healing Partnership to hold Commemoration Ceremony
The Commemoration Ceremony will take place at 4:00 pm on Thursday, October 27, 2022, on Prospect Drive in Schenley Park.
The space will open to the public starting at 3:00 pm and will feature community activities for all ages, as well as displays of artwork and solidarity.
"It has been four years, and our healing journey continues. On October 27 we look back, we look around us, and we look forward. We look back to that day and to the feeling of distinct loss; we will always remember and honor the 11 who were taken. We look around, to recognize the new bridges we have built as individuals and as a community. Finally we look forward, to the younger generation that someday will take the lead as we create a world without hate," said Maggie Feinstein, Director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership.
'A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting' documentary debuts on HBO
On Wednesday night, a new documentary surrounding the Tree of Life shooting's impact on the community debuted on HBO.
HBO describes the film as 'a deeply personal portrait of the survivors, victims, and family members, who share their harrowing first-hand accounts of the shooting's impact on the community.' For more, click here.
Remembering the victims
Eleven worshippers were killed during the attack on the synagogue.
They were mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cherished friends.
PHOTO GALLERY: Remembering The Victims
A Look Back At Oct. 27, 2018
Pittsburgh's darkest day began as a rainy and dreary October morning like any other in the fall -- but the world's eyes would soon turn to Squirrel Hill, as unthinkable hatred shattered one of the city's most peaceful neighborhoods.
Eleven worshippers were shot and killed inside the Synagogue, as they attended services at each of the three congregations in the building -- Tree of Life, New Light, and Dor Hadash.
KDKA'S Andy Sheehan's report on Oct. 27
Later that evening, it was the young people of Squirrel Hill, students from Taylor Allderdice High School who brought the community together to begin the long process of healing, one which continues today.
The streets of Mister Rogers' neighborhood filled with mourners wanting to pray, sing, cry and remember the lives lost and the lives forever impacted by the terror that rang out earlier that same day.
The future for Tree Of Life
Four years after the attack, the synagogue remains closed to the public.
Architect Daniel Libeskind has been chosen to design the future of the site, as a memorial space will be created at Tree of Life.
Libeskind was behind the master plan for the World Trade Center site after 9/11 and he also designed the Jewish Museum in Berlin.
The congregation wants the building to be used as a place of worship again, as well as a place for people to learn about confronting hate.
The sanctuary will be renovated while other parts of the campus will be demolished.
There is no timetable for when the project will be completed.