Judah Samet, Holocaust and Tree of Life shooting survivor, dies at 84

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Judah Samet, a Holocaust survivor, who settled in Pittsburgh, and decades later, survived the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue, has reportedly died.

Heard that Judah Samet, Holocaust and Tree of Life shooting survivor, died. We got to know him while covering this horrible moment in time in Pittsburgh. He welcomed us into his home and shared his life stories - especially with @PGuggenheimer. RIP. Photo by @KristinaS_Trib pic.twitter.com/XFkzAyzpOk — Ben Schmitt (@bencschmitt) September 28, 2022

Samet showed up a few minutes late for Sabbath services at Tree of Life on October 27, 2018, and another congregant warned him not to go inside.

He says he saw the shooter, though, and hoped to testify against him.

The suspect in the shooting, Robert Bowers, has yet to stand trial.

In 2019, both houses of Congress sang 'Happy Birthday' to Samet during President Donald Trump's second State of the Union speech.

🎵"Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you." 🎵

The audience at #SOTU erupts into song after Pres. Trump introduces 81-year-old Judah Samet, who survived both the Holocaust and last year's Pittsburgh synagogue shooting https://t.co/EXZ8FU2DXV pic.twitter.com/cBjCUBDa7v — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 6, 2019

Judah Samet was 84.