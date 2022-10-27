Anti-Defamation League reports rise in antisemitic incidents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Troubling statistics about the rise of antisemitism in America show incidents nationwide have spiked more than 200% in the past five years

Western Pennsylvania broke the record in 2021 for the highest number of incidents since we started tracking in the late 70s.

The Anti-Defamation League recorded 20 incidents versus just 11 the year before -- an 82 percent increase. And we're seeing significantly more acts of antisemitism happening here versus the state's annual average.

But still, the ADL says there's hope the says in the responses of people and corporations this week.

"People have said, 'We will not tolerate bigotry. We will not tolerate antisemitism in our ranks,' and I can't tell you how important that is, for all Americans in leadership positions across this country, from boardrooms to city halls to civic leaders, standing up and saying, 'We will not tolerate antisemitism,'" said Anti-Defamation League Regional Director James Pasch.

Pasch says he's heartened by the people who are speaking out against it and not tolerating it and sharing acts of support or words of support on social media.