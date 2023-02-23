Caught on video: Train slams into tractor-trailer in Haverstraw, N.Y.get the free app
HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. - Shocking video shows the moment a freight train slammed into a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Haverstraw.
Police say the truck had gotten stuck on the tracks, and the driver was not inside.
Check below for the latest updates.
Police: Truck driver was not inside
Police say the tractor trailer got stuck on the freight tracks around 9:30 a.m.
The truck was delivering supplies to the nearby Bow Line power plant, but somehow bottomed out and became stuck.
Police were called, and they told the driver a CSX train was approaching.
The driver was able to walk a safe distance away before it arrived.
Less than five minutes later, the train came barreling through and slammed into the truck.
Video shows moment of impact
Video posted to social media shows the shocking moment of impact when a CSX train collided with a tractor-trailer in Haverstraw, N.Y. Thursday morning.
The video shows the tractor trailer stopped across the tracks when a CSX freight train slams into it.
The decimated trailer spilled its payload near the tracks after it was hit.
It happened at Railroad Square in Haverstraw, along Route 9W at New Main Street.
There was no immediate reports of injuries.