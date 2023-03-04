Children among at least 5 killed in Spring Valley house fire, others injured

Children among at least 5 killed in Spring Valley house fire, others injuredget the free app
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- At least five people were killed and others were injured in a house fire early Saturday morning in Spring Valley.
The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. at a two-family home on Lake Street. It was under control about 40 minutes later, officials said at a news conference.
"We had five people injured, they were taken to local hospitals. We sadly had five fatalities and we can confirm now two of them are people under 18 years of age. One firefighter was injured. Thankfully it was a minor injury, he was treated at the scene," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.
Three victims were found on the second floor. Two were found on the first level after part of the second floor collapsed, an official said.
The Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire, but it was not immediately clear how many people were inside the home.
"That's a matter that is still under investigation. There were people who left the scene, so we are not clear on that. But this is something that the police department is following up on right now as part of their investigation into the matter," said Day.
In 2021, the building was cited for not having smoke detectors, Day said.
"At one time there were no smoke detectors and according to the inquiry that was made, the municipal search, that matter was corrected," said Day.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.