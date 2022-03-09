Cease-fires allow Ukrainians to flee cities battered by Russian artillery amid concern over power cut to Chernobyl

Cease-fires allow Ukrainians to flee cities battered by Russian artillery amid concern over power cut to Chernobylget the free app
Cease-fires in a handful of major Ukrainian cities appeared to be largely holding on Wednesday, allowing civilians to flee neighborhoods that have been pounded for days by Russian artillery. Authorities warned, meanwhile, that power had been cut to the Russian-held Chernobyl nuclear power plant, risking the possible release of a "radioactive cloud" if cooling systems can't be kept on line.
The developments came as the U.S. and NATO wrestled with how to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia's brutal aerial assault without becoming ensnared in a potentially much wider war.
With Russian forces massed around Kyiv "failing to make any significant breakthroughs," according to the latest British intelligence assessment, Putin has relied on his military's overwhelming firepower to batter Ukrainian cities from afar. Ukraine says the indiscriminate artillery barrage has killed thousands of civilians, left entire cities cut off from food, water and electricity. More than 2 million people have fled into neighboring countries in a refugee crisis that grows by the hour.
Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelensky says he wants to speak directly with Putin, and within the last 24 hours he's signaled new flexibility on his country's bid for NATO membership, and even the status of Russian-held regions. The nuanced shift in tone from Kyiv could create room for direct negotiations — which so far have only enabled relatively small-scale civilian evacuations — to expand into actual peace talks. Those discussions were set to ramp up with the highest-level meeting to date scheduled for Thursday.
In the meantime, Zelensky wants more help from his Western partners to fend off the Russian bombardment. He's asked for no-fly zones and for his NATO neighbors to deliver fighter jets. But those neighbors, and the U.S., fear Russia would take either move as direct involvement by the contributing country or countries, and could prompt Putin to expand his war on Ukraine into an open conflict between Russia and NATO.
Russia admits conscript soldiers sent into Ukraine and some have been captured
Russia has admitted that conscript soldiers have been sent into Ukraine and that some have been captured by Ukrainian troops. The admission comes after President Vladimir Putin vowed that conscripts would not be deployed and that Russia would rely on its voluntary, professional troops.
"Unfortunately there have been detected several instances of the presence of conscript-service military personnel" within units in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday, adding that "almost all" of them had been recalled to Russia.
He acknowledged that some conscripts had been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces while serving in a logistics unit and said efforts were under way to free them. Konashenkov didn't specify how many conscripts had served in Ukraine or how many were captured.
Ukrainians say Russian strike hit children's hospital in besieged port city of Mariupol
Ukrainian officials said Wednesday that a Russian airstrike had hit a children's hospital and maternity facility in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol. It was not immediately clear when the strike was carried out.
A statement on the city council's social media account on Wednesday said the hospital suffered "colossal" damage.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that there were "people, children under the wreckage." He called the strike an "atrocity" and renewed his plea for a NATO-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine to stop the Russian airstrikes.
"You have power but you seem to be losing humanity," the president chided Western nations.
The deputy head of Zelensky's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said authorities were trying to establish the number of people who may have been killed or wounded.
Ukrainian-American scrambling to get family into U.S.: "They just turned us away"
When Maryna Seifi heard Russian forces were closing in on the Ukrainian city of Odesa, she told her two teenage relatives to go to Poland immediately. The Ukrainian-American was hoping to meet them there and then fly them to the U.S. — only to learn they were not allowed in America.
Seifi, who lives in California, said she told her 19-year-old sister Victoria and 16-year-old nephew Ilya to take the train to Poland and wait for her there.
"They were able to jump on the train and stay tight. There were a lot of people trying to get out," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil in an interview near the Poland-Ukraine border. The moment the teens were safely on board, Seifi and her husband ran as well. They boarded the next flight from California to Poland, leaving behind their two children — the youngest just two years old.
"The directions were that, as soon as you get out of the train, you're not going to any volunteers. You sit there and you wait 10 days, 20 days, until your auntie comes to pick you up," she said.
They reunited five days ago on the train platform in the Polish city of Przemyśl, thinking the hard part was over. But that's where the family's luck ran out.
Shell-shocked Ukrainians take advantage of cease-fires to flee bombarded towns
There was a small classical music concert in central Kyiv's Maidan Square on Wednesday, with about 100 people coming out to enjoy a rare respite from the Ukrainian capital's new soundtrack of Russian shelling. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata says the city is virtually empty. Thousands have fled, and many of those still in Kyiv are staying under shelter.
But others took advantage of a temporary break in the fighting to flee for their lives on Wednesday, even if it meant leaving somebody behind.
"It was so terrible," said one woman through tears. "I left my parents in Sumy. I hope I will see them another time."
D'Agata says Sumy has been the focus of some of the worst fighting. Like a handful of other cities where new cease-fires were declared on Wednesday, Sumy sits along the fault-line of the Russian forces' stalled advance, where Ukrainian troops have fought them to a standstill: Chernihiv to the north, Sumy in the northeast, Kharkiv to the east and Mariupol in the south — all of them near the Russian border.
In Irpin, on the outskirts of the capital, desperate residents took shelter from artillery fire under a collapsed bridge this week. D'Agata and his team met evacuees who had just made it out of the town.
Ohla Papina broke down in tears as she described terrifying nights of bombardment.
Nearby, a police officer bid farewell to his son before joining the reinforcements brought in as Russian forces advance on the capital. The toddler cried uncontrollably, refusing to accept what his father has to say.
D'Agata said it was unclear how long the cease-fires would hold, but the lull in fighting did at least give a chance for more residents to get away.
Mother describes fleeing Kyiv suburb of Irpin with family after 8 days in a basement
A mother who fled Irpin with her husband and two children last week said they decided to leave the city near Kyiv after spending eight days in their basement. The "boiling point" – when they made the decision to leave – was when they faced an attack near their home last Wednesday.
The subsequent journey, Olena Bukuyeva told CBS News, was long and dangerous.
She said they didn't know what to expect on the road – whether they would be shot by Russian troops as they tried to flee, or lose their vehicle. But with several others – including their neighbors – they fled, and managed to escape safely, Bukuyeva said.
Others, though, didn't make it out, according to her account.
"As far as we know, the next day after our evacuation, a family tried also to evacuate out of Irpin and all of them were shot on the road," she said. "We follow local chats where people are trying to find their families. … Whole families are missing, and we are not aware how many people are still there. … We understand that not all people can even get to the point of evacuation."
Hear more of her story:
Ukraine war helps push U.S. gas prices to another all-time high
A day after Americans faced the highest costs they've ever seen at the pump, gas prices jumped once again and set a new all-time record on Wednesday, according to AAA. The national average now stands at $4.25 per gallon, the highest ever following Tuesday's record of $4.17 per gallon.
Gas prices have been pushed higher due to Russia's war in Ukraine, which has raised concerns of possible disruptions to global crude supplies. But the cost of gasoline was rising even before the conflict, which began late last month. As the nation rebounded from the pandemic and lockdowns eased, Americans ventured out more — to stores, returning to work — pushing up gas consumption and leading to higher prices.
Before this week's record-setting prices, the previous high was $4.10 in July 2008, according to Bloomberg. (Adjusted for inflation, that remains the all-time high for fuel prices.)
World Economic Forum bars Russia from prestigious Davos gathering over Ukraine war
The World Economic Forum said Wednesday it was freezing all relations with Russian entities and would not allow anyone on the sanctions list to take part in the annual high-powered meeting in Davos.
"Following its condemnation of Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine, the forum is complying with the evolving international sanctions and following the rapidly-developing situation," the WEF said in a statement sent to AFP.
"Therefore the forum freezes all its relations with Russian entities, and will not engage with any sanctioned individual or institution in any of our activities, inclusive the annual meeting" in Davos, it added.
The disinvite to Davos came amid a race by major international corporations to cut ties with Russia.
Fitch says Russian default on its national debt is "imminent"
Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday again downgraded Russia's sovereign debt rating farther into junk territory from "B" to "C," saying the decision reflects the view that a default is "imminent."
Like other major ratings agencies, Fitch had already slashed Russia's rating earlier this month to "junk" status, or the category of countries at risk of not being able to repay their debt.
"The 'C' rating reflects Fitch's view that a sovereign default is imminent," the agency said in a statement, adding its new downgrade came because recent developments had "further undermined Russia's willingness to service government debt."
The agency said "the further ratcheting up of sanctions, and proposals that could limit trade in energy, increase the probability of a policy response by Russia that includes at least selective non-payment of its sovereign debt obligations."
On Tuesday, the United States and Britain announced they were cutting off Russian energy imports — the U.S. ban is effective immediately, while London said it would phase out oil imports by the end of the year.
If Russia were to default on a debt payment, it would be the first time since 1998.
Power cut to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear plant risks release of "radioactive cloud," officials warn
The power supply was cut to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities said, blaming Russia's invading forces for the blackout and warning that it could lead to "nuclear discharge." Those fears were played down by the global nuclear agency, however.
Click here to read the full story.
If power to the plant's cooling systems, which prevent spent nuclear fuel from evaporating, is not ensured, a Ukrainian national emergency services agency said it could leave winds to blow a "radioactive cloud to other regions of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and Europe."
The Chernobyl power plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, "was fully disconnected from the power grid," Ukraine's national energy operator Ukrenergo said Wednesday in a statement on its Facebook page, adding that military operations meant there was "no possibility to restore the lines."
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called "on the entire international community to immediately demand that Russia cease fire and allow repair crews to restore power as soon as possible" to Chernobyl. He said emergency backup generators may only work for 48 hours.
"After that, cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent," Kuleba said in a series of tweets. "Putin's barbaric war puts entire Europe in danger. He must stop it immediately!"
The international nuclear watchdog agency, the IAEA, played down the alarm, however, saying the age of Chernobyl's spent fuel and the amount of water around the fuel in the plant's cooling tanks meant it would remain safe even without a power supply.
Fresh evacuation efforts for devastated Ukraine cities
Russia and Ukraine agreed to open more humanitarian corridors on Wednesday to evacuate terrified civilians from bombarded cities as Moscow said some progress was being made in talks with Kyiv. After air-raid sirens rang out again in Kyiv overnight, the plan was to open safe routes out of five Ukrainian areas including two suburbs of the capital that have been devastated by Russian shelling.
But previous ceasefire efforts have been bedevilled by violations, with Moscow apparently determined to push forward a 14-day-old invasion of its neighbor that has shocked the world.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Moscow vowed to respect the truce from 9:00 am to 9:00 p.m. around six areas that have been heavily hit by fighting.
She added that Ukraine has had a "negative experience" of ceasefires not being respected.
One of the evacuation routes on Wednesday is from Sumy, where some 5,000 civilians were able to escape on Tuesday, with about 60 buses able to leave the stricken town east of Kyiv near the Russian border, officials said.
For the first time the corridors also include Irpin, Bucha and Gostomel, a cluster of towns on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv that have been largely occupied by Russian forces.
Russia accuses U.S. of waging "economic war" after Biden's ban on Russian fossil fuel imports
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the U.S. had declared "economic war" on Russia.
A day after President Biden announced a complete U.S. ban on imports of Russian gas, oil and coal, Peskov said the actions by Washington and its allies — who had hit Moscow with an unprecedented litany of sanctions even before the U.S. ban on fossil fuels — was making Russia "think carefully" about the situation.
"We have always said we were, are and will be a reliable energy supplier," Peskov told reporters in Moscow.
The spokesman for Vladimir Putin's government acknowledged the "turbulence" in global energy markets amid the standoff between his country and Western powers, and said it was "unclear how far" the fears over supply disruptions might impact the markets.
Russia stresses on interest in diplomacy with direct talks with Ukraine set to ramp up
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Russia was "interested in holding new rounds" of direct negotiations with Ukraine "as soon as the Ukrainian negotiators are ready for this."
There have been three rounds of direct negotiations so far between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, all of them in Belarus near Ukraine's border. They've yielded multiple agreements for "humanitarian corridors" to allow civilians to evacuate from Ukraine's artillery-battered cities, but most have been quickly failed with both sides accusing the other of breaching cease-fires.
The first significant success came Tuesday, when about 5,000 people were evacuated from the northeast city of Sumy, and there were more localized cease-fires and evacuation routes planned for Wednesday.
Peskov said a meeting set to take place Thursday in Turkey between the the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers — the highest-level talks scheduled since Russia launched its invasion — was "a very important continuation of the negotiation process."
"Let's not get ahead of ourselves," cautioned Peskov. "We'll wait for the meeting itself."
Russia says it will achieve its goal of a "neutral" Ukraine, but prefers to do so through negotiations
The spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry said Wednesday that while Moscow was determined to achieve its goal of ensuring that Ukraine adopts a "neutral status" — rejecting NATO membership — it would prefer to do that through negotiations rather than via military means, according to the Reuters news agency.
Maria Zakharova said Russia's objectives "do not include either the occupation of Ukraine or the destruction of its statehood, nor the overthrow of the current government" of pro-Western President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"We hope that a more significant step forward will be taken in the next rounds of negotiations," Zakharova told a press briefing, repeating Russia's consistent claim that it's "military operation" was "proceeding strictly according to the plan."
Vice President Harris heading to Poland as U.S. and NATO allies deliberate over fighter jets for Ukraine
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland on Wednesday to discuss how to provide "military assistance" for Ukraine, White House officials said, hours after Washington rejected Warsaw's offer to transfer more than two dozen of its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S. military at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
The trip was planned before Poland took the United States by surprise on Tuesday by offering to send its Mig-29s to Ramstein, with the intention being that the U.S. would then transfer them on to Ukraine.
Washington rejected the proposal, with Pentagon spokesman John Kirby saying the prospect of the jets flying from a U.S.-NATO base "into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance."
Harris will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday, U.S. officials told AFP.
An advisor to Poland's president acknowledged the U.S. concerns earlier on Wednesday and said Poland was "ready to act, but only within the framework of the alliance, within the framework of NATO."
Pentagon shoots down Poland's proposal to transfer fighter jets
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby in a statement Tuesday evening said the Department of Defense does not view Poland's proposal to offer jets for Ukraine at the disposal of the U.S. "a tenable one."
Earlier on Tuesday, Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it would be willing to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets, which Ukrainian pilots are trained on, to the U.S. who would decide on how to dispose of them. The jets would fly out of a U.S. air force base in Ramstein, Germany.
"The prospect of fighter jets 'at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America' departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance," Kirby said in the statement. "It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it."
The State Department's third highest-ranking diplomat, Ambassador Victoria Nuland told Congress earlier Tuesday that to her knowledge, the U.S. was not consulted prior to the Poles' announcement.
Kirby in his statement said that the U.S. "is now in contact" with the Poles about their statement today and will continue consulting with allies and partners about the ongoing security assistance to Ukraine.